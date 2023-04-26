CHILLING: Which Passuk Did Rabbi Leo Dee Write In “The Sefer Torah of Am Yisrael”?





Rabbi Leo Dee, who lost his wife Lucy, hy’d, and two daughters Maya and Rina, h’yd, in a terror attack on Chol Hamoed Pesach, was asked to write a letter in the “Sefer Torah of Am Yisrael.”

The Sefer Torah is the initiative of Rabbi Dovid Avraham Pressman of Elad, who launched the project as a means of creating unity among the members of Klal Yisrael.

Rabbi Pressman asked Rabbi Leo to write a word in the pessukim in Devarim describing the mitzvah of shiluach hakein: “If a bird’s nest chances before you on the road…send the mother bird away, and then you may take the young for yourself.”

Over 100,000 people from all sectors of Israeli society have written an ois or word in the Sefer Torah, including HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl, the Chief Rabbanim of Israel, Rabbanim, many political figures – from the right to the left – including Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Yair Lapid, IDF soldiers, entrepreneurs, entertainment personalities, and even prisoners.

When the Sefer Torah, a first of its kind in the history of Am Yisrael, is completed, Rabbi Pressman plans on donating it for use at the Kosel.

