WATCH: Trump Retires “Crooked Hillary,” Unveils “Crooked Joe Biden” Moniker





Speaking at a campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire, Donald Trump said he would be “retiring” his “Crooked Hillary” nickname for Hillary Clinton and instead give the “Crooked” moniker to Joe Biden.

“I will be retiring the name ‘Crooked’ from Hillary Clinton,” Trump told the crowd of nearly 2,000 cheering and jeering supporters. “And I’m going to give her a new name – I don’t know, like maybe ‘Lovely Hillary’ or ‘Beautiful Hillary’ – but I’m going to retire the name ‘Crooked’ so that we can use the name for Joe Biden, because he’ll be known from now on as ‘Crooked Joe Biden.'”

Trump joked that Hillary is “out there someplace celebrating” that she no longer has the “Crooked” nickname, adding that there has “never been anyone in the history of American politics so crooked or dishonest as Joe Biden.”

“And the press absolutely refuses to report it,” he said.

“It is Biden who poses the threat to democracy because he is grossly incompetent, he has no idea what he is doing and basically, he doesn’t have a clue, and that is a very bad position to put our country in,” Trump said.

“Our country is in a very, very dangerous position right now. Very, very dangerous.”

