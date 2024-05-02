Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Trump Praises NYPD’s Response To Pro-Hamas “Raging Lunatics” At Columbia As “Beautiful Thing To Watch”


Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has lauded the New York Police Department’s raid on a Columbia University building occupied by anti-Israel students on Tuesday night, calling the protesters “raging lunatics and Hamas sympathizers.”

Speaking at a campaign rally in Wisconsin, Trump said, “New York was under siege last night,” and commended the police officers for arresting around 300 protesters. “It was a beautiful thing to watch,” he added.

Trump also criticized the Biden administration’s plan to accept some Gaza refugees, saying, “Your towns and villages will now be accepting people from Gaza and various other places.” The crowd responded with boos.

According to CBS News, internal government documents reveal that US officials have been discussing options to resettle Palestinians displaced by the Gaza conflict, pending screening tests. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that the Biden administration is exploring a plan to relocate Palestinian refugees with family ties to Americans.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



