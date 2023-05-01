He Pulled Out A Knife To Stab HaMekubal HaRav Dov Kook





A man entered the Beis Medrash of HaMekubal HaRav Dov Kook in Tiveria on Sunday and was acting in a suspicious manner.

When asked by the Gabbai if he needed help, the man responded that he was looking for HaRav Kook in order to harm him.

When the Gabbai tried to escort the man out of the Beis Medrash, he pulled a knife out of his pocket and threatened to hurt him as well.

Witnesses to the scene intervened and managed to grab the knife. The man fled ran out of the shul and fled the scene.

Police officers who were called quickly located the man, a 49-year-old resident of the city, and arrested him. He is apparently mentally disturbed.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)