Ceasefire Reached After 100 Rockets Launched From Gaza, IDF Retaliatory Strikes





After a tense night overnight Tuesday of continued rocket launches from Gaza and IDF retaliatory strikes, Arab media reports said that a ceasefire agreement between IDF and Gaza terror groups was reached at about 4 a.m.

The ceasefire was mediated by Egyptian, Qatari and UN officials, according to a Reuters report.

The IDF announced a return to the routine on the homefront early Wednesday morning, including the resumption of classroom studies in communities near the Gaza Strip.

Over 100 rockets were launched at Israel from Gaza in the 24 hours before the ceasefire. Dozens of rockets were launched at Sderot, Ashkelon and nearby areas overnight Tuesday, with one rocket exploding in the courtyard of a home in Ashkelon. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries but the house and car were damaged.

Prior to the ceasefire, Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi slammed the government in an interview on Army Radio.

“Israel is providing immunity to Gaza terrorists while they’re shooting at us. A sovereign Israeli government is allowing Israeli citizens to be shot at. This is a terrible message to the terrorists, a terrible message to Israeli citizens, and worst of all, a terrible message to the leader of Iran.”

Davidi was one of many politicians and officials who slammed the government for its weak response to the rocket launches, including members of the coalition. Likud MK Danny Danon stated on Wednesday morning: “In order to restore deterrence, we should have gotten up this morning and heard how many terrorists were eliminated last night. If we continue to bomb empty targets, we’re inviting the next round. That’s not how deterrence is established.”

The escalation in Israel’s south began early Tuesday morning when Gaza terror groups launched three rockets into Israel following the announcement of the death of senior Islamic Jihad terrorist Khader Adnan, who was found unconscious in his cell in an Israeli prison following an 86-day hunger strike.

