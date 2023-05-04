Terrorists Who Killed Lucy, Maya & Rena, Hy”d Are Eliminated In Shechem





About 200 special forces of the IDF, Yamam counterterrorism officers, and Shin Bet operatives entered the Old City of Shechem early Thursday morning and eliminated the two terrorists who murdered the members of the Dee family in a shooting attack in the Jordan Valley on Chol Hamoed Pesach.

The two terrorists, both Hamas operatives, were killed together with a senior accomplice who was in the apartment with them.

Undercover Israeli forces, some of them dressed as women, entered Shechem and were recognized by locals who opened fire on them. A fierce gun battle ensued. Meanwhile, special forces surrounded the terrorists’ hideout and used the “pressure cooker” method to flush them out of the building, firing shoulder-launched missiles and suicide drones at the building. The terrorists were killed in the ensuing clashes.

A joint statement by the Shin Bet, the IDF and Israel Police said: “Following the attack, a significant intelligence and operational effort by the Shin Bet and the IDF began, which led to the discovery of the terrorists’ hideout apartment in the kasbah of Shechem.”

“Following targeted intelligence from the Shin Bet, in the early morning, Yamam officers, Shin Bet operatives, and IDF soldiers raided the apartment, and the two murderers were killed in the exchange of fire. In addition, Ibrahim Hura, a senior accomplice to the wanted men, was killed. Two M16 rifles and a Kalashnikov were found in their apartment.”

B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries to Israeli forces.

In the videos below, the locals can be seen carrying out the bodies of the terrorists:

The terrorists had built a firing position inside their hideout:

זה מה שנשאר מבית המסתור שבו התחבאו רוצחי בנות משפחת די שחוסלו היום בשכם pic.twitter.com/INZCyUjMLB — assaf gibor (@assafgibor) May 4, 2023

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)