A fire early Sunday morning tore through multiple bungalows at Tolaas Yaakov Bungalow Colony in Swan Lake the Catskills – across the street from Apple’s Bungalow Colony
Fire crews responding to the scene on Old White Lake Turnpike were overwhelmed by the flames and requested mutual aid from neighboring townships.
The blaze was eventually tamped down, but not before several bungalows were completely destroyed. Sources tell YWN that at least 10 bungalows were destroyed.
Thankfully, there were no injuries reported.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
And as is thematic with these bungalow fires over the last couple decades, the property was likely underinsured and the town anyways won’t issue permits to rebuild replacement bungalows unless they are bulls add proper homes.
This match against cheap summer homes has consistently been the drive behind the flight from the Catskills to anywhere else.
As one person who no longer summers in the Catskills told me “for that price, I can do better elsewhere”.
