VICIOUS HATE: Grandson Of Angel Bakery Founder Incites Against Chareidim

The boycott against Angel Bakery that began on Thursday continued on Sunday but as of yet there has been no official response from the company.
However, Yoel Spiegel, the grandson of the founder of Angel Bakery, responded to the boycott by inciting against the Chareidi sector in a post that was later removed by Facebook after numerous complaints of incitement
“There’s no limit to the chutzpah of part of the Chareidi sector in the State of Israel,” he wrote. “They eat for free…they’re evaders [of the draft], dark in their opinions and above all are hypocrites.”
“Omar Bar-Lev is the chairman of the board of directors of Angel Bakery (the same bakery that my grandfather and his brother founded over a century ago and my uncle served as the CEO for many years), but long before his position as chairman of the board of directors he is a citizen of the State of Israel, and as a citizen, he has the right to protest where and when he chooses as long as it is carried out legally.”
“I don’t remember any law forbidding demonstrations opposite the home of this or that Rav and the response of the public that eats ‘neveilos’ and free food stems from fear and hysteria because the rope is tightening around their necks.”
“The days of free food are over. The day of judgment is approaching and no boycott will stop us from correcting the injustice of years. We’ll end the evasions and parasitism.”
Spiegel then appealed to the public who oppose “the chutzpah of the boycotting Chareidi public” by buying Angel bread today. He then signed his posts with extremely inflammatory words that cannot be repeated on YWN.
Following the post’s removal, Spiegel posted a screenshot of it and wrote: “The one who removed my post will face consequences” and then continued to write words of incitement against Chareidim.
Facebook subsequently removed his account entirely.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Well if we “eat free food”, we don’t need to “buy” from Angel, so what’s he so worried about anyway?
Both sides should cool the rhetoric. The religious parties’ efforts to jam through a permanent exemption from any type of national service while the negotiations on the “judicial reform” are deadlocked are beyond stupid but the demonstrations by the left at the home of chashuvah rabbonin are equally stupid.
Angel Bakery Founder grandson OR Lieberman grandson? Which is correct?
This sounds like the start of the downfall of angel bakery
An Am Ha’aretz hates Talmidei Chachamim so much, he wants to bite them like a donkey. So what else is new?
Difficult call
Does one buy because it has a good hechsher
Or
Boycott because of Koved Hatorah
Which is worse this post or the Rabbis
honor ?????
We can not afford a two-sided boycott war of attrition.
We must start playing fairly and start serving in the Military just like all citizens.
Especially now that the Chareidim are becoming such a majority.
I will never buy Angel products nor will I ever beneothis bakery with a pledge of donation. Shame on the man. He invented nothing. He is a freeloading inheritor sponging off his family. Pathetic. Nemo’s Bakery best
This boycott thing is a stupid debate and we should be spending more time in mitzvos than wasting time fuelling or campaigning for the boycott. This person is a rasha and we should pay no attention to what he says…”The rope is tightening around their necks”…who talks like that?! But he’s right about one thing: “The day of judgment is approaching.”
Ader you are a self hating Jew to the full extent of that definition
ader – are you aware that military service for Haredim is designed to make US more moder, less frum, or better yet totally assimilated? Just listen over to what Liberman and Lapid had to say on the issue.
He says……“I don’t remember any law forbidding demonstrations opposite the home of this or that Rav….”
Well no problem then.
I don’t know of any law anywhere that says people can’t boycott a product or company either.
He feels it’s fine to protest outside the Gadol Hador, then we want to boycott his company.
Why is he getting so upset?
It works both ways.
As the saying goes….dont play with fire, you might get burned.
This was their choice.
Companies need to stay out of politics or risk the consequences!