VICIOUS HATE: Grandson Of Angel Bakery Founder Incites Against Chareidim





The boycott against Angel Bakery that began on Thursday continued on Sunday but as of yet there has been no official response from the company.

However, Yoel Spiegel, the grandson of the founder of Angel Bakery, responded to the boycott by inciting against the Chareidi sector in a post that was later removed by Facebook after numerous complaints of incitement

“There’s no limit to the chutzpah of part of the Chareidi sector in the State of Israel,” he wrote. “They eat for free…they’re evaders [of the draft], dark in their opinions and above all are hypocrites.”

“Omar Bar-Lev is the chairman of the board of directors of Angel Bakery (the same bakery that my grandfather and his brother founded over a century ago and my uncle served as the CEO for many years), but long before his position as chairman of the board of directors he is a citizen of the State of Israel, and as a citizen, he has the right to protest where and when he chooses as long as it is carried out legally.”

“I don’t remember any law forbidding demonstrations opposite the home of this or that Rav and the response of the public that eats ‘neveilos’ and free food stems from fear and hysteria because the rope is tightening around their necks.”

“The days of free food are over. The day of judgment is approaching and no boycott will stop us from correcting the injustice of years. We’ll end the evasions and parasitism.”

Spiegel then appealed to the public who oppose “the chutzpah of the boycotting Chareidi public” by buying Angel bread today. He then signed his posts with extremely inflammatory words that cannot be repeated on YWN.

Following the post’s removal, Spiegel posted a screenshot of it and wrote: “The one who removed my post will face consequences” and then continued to write words of incitement against Chareidim.

Facebook subsequently removed his account entirely.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)