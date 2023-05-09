Teen Terrorist Who Stabbed Yeshiva Bochur Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison





The Jerusalem District Court on Tuesday sentenced the 16-year-old terrorist who stabbed Eliyahu Dahan, to 15 years in prison and a suspended prison sentence. He also must pay Dahan NIS 258,000 in compensation.

According to the indictment, in October, the terrorist decided to carry out a stabbing attack and took a knife from the kitchen of his house for that purpose. He then made his way toward Highway 1 in Jerusalem to carry out his plan.

When he saw Dahan, recognizing him as a Jew due to his Chareidi clothing, he stabbed him hard in his back. He then tried to pull the knife out so he could finish the job but when he didn’t succeed, he fled the scene to a soccer field, where a police officer recognized him.

The judges wrote, among other things, that: “The defendant saw the plaintiff whom he recognized as a Jew because of the kippah on his head and his characteristic clothing – a hat, jacket and tzitzit. The defendant followed the plaintiff and stabbed him in the back with a powerful stab in order to cause his death. In one moment, the defendant destroyed the plaintiff’s future and changed his life from one end to the other, without knowing him or knowing anything about him except that he was a Jew. In his planned and cruel act, the defendant caused terrible injury to the plaintiff’s body and soul, and was a step away from taking his life.”

בחודש אוקטובר האחרון נדקר אליהו דהן בגבו ע"י מחבל בן 16. לאחר הדקירה שגרמה לחתך בחוט השדרה של דהן ניסה המחבל לשלוף את הסכין ולרצוח את דהן, אך היא נשארה נעוצה בגבו של אליהו. המחבל נשלח היום ל-15 שנות מאסר. דהן מתהלך כיום על שתי רגליו בעזרת הליכון ועובר הליך שיקומי@ynetalerts pic.twitter.com/4WOtydO3q9 — גלעד כהן | Gilad Cohen (@GiladCohenJR) May 9, 2023

After the sentencing, Eliyahu and his lawyer, Attorney Chaim Bleicher of the Honenu legal aid organization, went to the kever of Shimon HaTzadik in Jerusalem where Eliyahu bentched HaGomel. Despite the doctors’ grim predictions that Eliyahu would be completely paralyzed, he was determined to prove them wrong. After a long medical rehabilitation which he is still undergoing, Eliyahu can now stand on his feet and walk short distances with a walker.

Bleicher responded to the sentence by stating: “The cursed terrorist tried to end Eliyahu’s life when he stuck the knife in his spine. Baruch Hashem, Eliyahu, despite his severe injury, with enormous powers of faith, is undergoing a wonderous rehabilitation process on the way to the rest of his life. Unfortunately, today the rulings of the Israeli courts have mercy on minor terrorists despite their wickedness and catastrophic results. In this situation, 15 years in prison and maximum criminal compensation were the best we could hope for.”

