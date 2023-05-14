Egypt’s Ire At The Rosh Yeshivah & The Clarification In Arabic & English





An extremely rare incident occurred on Thursday when the recent statements of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein in his weekly shiur were distorted on Arab social media, sparking outrage in Egypt and leading to the publication of a clarification of the Rosh Yeshivah’s words in Arabic and English.

HaRav Edelstein was reported as saying that Egypt stands at the forefront of the nations that hate the Jews and we must eliminate all of Israel’s enemies.

Kan News reported that an Egyptian website affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood reported the Rosh Yeshivah as saying: “All the nations hate us, especially Egypt. The Israeli chacham fiercely attacks the Arabs and Egyptians and demands an end to all enemies of Israel.”

In response, an Egyptian journalist told a Russian news channel that HaRav Edelstein is a respected cleric and this statement carries a large amount of hatred and incitement. He added that these statements ignore the reasons for hatred that are not aimed at Jews but at those “who conquered the land, desecrate the holy places of Islam and Christianity, and practice racism against the Arabs to the point of murdering them in cold blood in front of their own families.”

The Egyptians turned to President Isaac Herzog for clarification on the matter. Shortly later, a clarification was issued from the home of HaRav Edelstein, emphasizing that the Rosh Yeshivah’s words were taken out of context. The Kan report said that security officials were involved in issuing the clarification in Arabic.

“In the last few hours, words of HaRav Edelstein have been circulated in the Arab media as if Egypt is behind the terrorism against Israel and that we must pray to eliminate it,” the statement from the Rosh Yeshivah’s home stated. “These statements were distorted from the Rabbi’s original words who pointed out that Egypt maintains peaceful relations with Israel. It is a shame that there are those who use the Rabbi’s words for incitement and lies.”

