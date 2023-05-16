STAGGERING: Covid Killed 1.1 Million Americans, 80K New Yorkers, CDC Says





Despite the official end of the coronavirus pandemic, its devastating impact continues to reverberate, having claimed the lives of over 80,000 New Yorkers and a staggering 1.13 million Americans nationwide.

Recent data from the CDC reveals that among the COVID-19 casaulties are 80,485 individuals in New York state, with approximately half of them residing in New York City.

From March 2020 until recently, when a federal law approved by Congress and President Biden terminated the emergency status, the virus claimed the lives of 1,127,928 Americans, the CDC said.

Elected officials and public health experts are strongly urging the population, particularly the elderly and immunocompromised individuals, to prioritize COVID vaccinations and stay up to date with immunization efforts.

Governor Kathy Hochul, in her most recent COVID update, emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant against COVID-19 and utilizing all available tools to ensure the safety and well-being of oneself, loved ones, and communities, even though the federal public health emergency has concluded.

“Stay up to date on vaccine doses and be sure to test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options,” Hochul said.

