Beitar Illit Mayor: “Enough Of Turning The Other Cheek”





Beitar Mayor Meir Rubinstein, who also serves as chairman of the Forum of Chareidi Authorities, wrote an opinion article on the boycott against Angel Bakery that was published in the Hamevasar newspaper this week.

“Two weeks have passed since the disgraceful ones came to provoke and harm us – at our home – and they still haven’t thought of apologizing or drawing conclusions. They’re counting on the fact that we’ll forget about it. We must not forget! In this case, moving on to our daily agenda makes us complicit in the crime.”

“After all, the protest on רחוב ראב”ד, along with its disgraceful location under the home of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, was not aimed at a specific group or sector but against all Chareidim. In recent years, we’ve become the doormat – sniveling broadcasters hurl all their hatred and hardships at us; corrupt politicians win mandates through us; morning newspapers pour דם ואש ותמרות עשן on us; and media programs shoot arrows and projectiles at us every evening, with their mouths spewing hatred. And no one opens their mouth and says a peep.”

“They are taking advantage of our gentility – that out of all the hundreds and thousands of chessed and refuah organizations, the giving and assistance, the Chareidim don’t even have one organization that will snatch the spear and fight back – file defamation lawsuits – and fight on the contemporary battlefield. And that’s our source of pride (to a certain extent) – we were raised to be those who are insulted and do not insult.”

“But that’s all correct, proper and beautiful in private, each in his day-to-day life (and perhaps even within the kehilla). But when we’re faced with a deliberate and continuous attack against the entire Chareidi public, against Hashem U’Meshicho, against everything that has a glimmer of religion, and they try in every way to direct the fire at us, and even business leaders who make a living and get rich from our tzibur throw insults at us and even publicly and shamelessly protest against everything that is kodesh and dear to us – we’re obligated to stop turning a blind eye.”

“It is our moral, public and educational obligation to keep away from Angel! Nothing – no bread or pastries, sandwiches or coffee.”

“For kavod Shamayim, for kavod Rabboseinu, for the chinuch of our children. If someone gets up to boycott you, get up and boycott him first. Enough of turning the other cheek.”

