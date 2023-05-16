LEFTISTS SHOW THEIR TRUE COLORS: Call For “Siege” Of Bnei Brak On Wednesday





As many have predicted, the so-called protests against judicial reform have now been transformed into a frontal assault against Chareidim on the background of reports of the coalition funds promised to the Charedi sector as the government prepares to pass the state budget.

Kumi Israel, one of the organizations leading the left-wing protests, published a notice on Tuesday with a picture of Finance Committee chairman Yitzchak Gafni dressed as a “פריץ” entitled SIEGE ON BNEI BRAK: March Of Rage Against The Embezzlers Of Public Funds. It Isn’t Moshke, It’s The Poritz.”

The “march of rage” is called for Wednesday evening, with protesters gathering at the Ayalon Mall in Tel Aviv at 8 p.m. and beginning the “march of rage” at 9 p.m.

The notice is only one of a number of antisemitic publications and acts on Tuesday, including the dispersal of 200 shekel bills outside the home of Housing Minister Yitzchak Goldknopf on Tuesday morning and an antisemitic cartoon published in Haaretz featuring religious politicians gleefully carrying bundles of money.

Chareidi journalist Yisrael Cohen responded to the notice about the “siege” by stating: “The language, the words, the terminology and the spirit emitting from this horrifying poster, for some reason remind me of the terror of the Jews in the ghetto in exile from the threats of their neighbors and the constant fear of a pogrom. Strike the Chareidim and save the protest!”

By writing “save the protest,” Cohen was likely referring to the dwindling number of participants at recent left-wing protests. The organizers even canceled last week’s “National Disruption Day” last Thursday in the wake of the poor turnout at the protests the week before.

It remains to be seen how many protesters will show up on Wednesday evening.

