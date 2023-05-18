Hundreds “Besiege” Bnei Brak For “March Of Rage”





A large number of officers of Israel Police and Border Guard equipped with horses and water cannons were waiting on Wednesday evening in Bnei Brak in preparation for the provocative “siege of the city and “march of rage” by left-wing protesters.

Hundreds of protesters entered the city waving flags, shouting slogans and carrying anti-Chareidi signs.

There were complaints from dozens of city residents who were blocked by police officers from returning to their homes on the streets where the protesters were marching.

Like the previous march, some residents greeted the “besiegers” with drinks and snacks.

A sign greeted the protesters saying: “Bnei Brak will remain Bnei Brak and Tel Aviv will remain Tel Aviv. We all have to learn to live together.”

Several “protesters” came bearing signs in support of Bnei Brak residents.

Some friendly conversations occurred between Chareidim and protesters:

But there were also conflicts. A protester tried to hit a bochur with his flagpole as seen in the video below:

