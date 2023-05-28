WATCH: IDF Soldiers Train On New Advanced “Eitan” APCs





Israel’s Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that it recently delivered the first series of the new advanced Eitan armored personnel carriers (APCs) to the IDF’s Nachal Brigade.

The lightweight eight-wheeled 750-horsepower Eitan APC can carry 12 soldiers and drive at 90 kilometers per hour (56 mph), has high all-terrain maneuverability, and can continuously operate during several days of combat.

Following the delivery of the APCs, Nachal soldiers engaged in a training drill in northern Israel, simulating various combat scenarios on the Eitan APCs, as seen in the video below.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)