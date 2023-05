The last video taken of the Gadol HaDor, HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, z’tl, was on erev Shavuos.

HaRav Yeshayahu Graucher of Jerusalem, who is active in being mechazeik people to recite Birchas Hamazon with kavanah, asked the Rosh Yeshivha for a bracha.

That night, on leil Shavuous, HaRav Edelstein, z’tl, was evacuated to the hospital.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)