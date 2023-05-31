WHAT A ROAR: Biden Thinks It’s Hilarious When Asked If He’d Consider Pardoning Trump [SEE THE VIDEO]





President Joe Biden appeared to find it quite funny when questioned by Peter Doocy, the White House Correspondent for Fox News, if he would consider a pardon for Donald Trump were he to be convicted.

Trump is the subject of a federal investigation led by Special Counsel Jack Smith. The investigation centers around Trump’s alleged improper retention of government documents subsequent to his departure from office. Additionally, Smith is examining Trump’s efforts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, as he resorted to desperate measures in an attempt to maintain his position of power.

Last Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is competing against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, wouldn’t rule out the option of pardoning Trump and certain individuals involved in the events of January 6th if he were to become president.

“And if Trump, let’s say, gets charged with federal offenses and you are the president of the United States,” DeSantis was asked by conservative Clay Travis, “would you look at potentially pardoning Trump himself based on the evidence that might emerge of those charges?”

DeSantis replied that he would consider pardons “on a case-by-case basis because I think you’ve got to make sure that there’s a whole bunch of cases that don’t necessarily get headlines,” adding that the DOJ has been “weaponized” against conservatives.

“Did you see that Ron DeSantis said that if he became president, he would pardon Trump?” Doocy asked Biden on Monday. “Where are you on the idea of the president pardoning Trump?”

Biden laughed and said: “I’ll see you guys. That’s a great question.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)