Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau left to the US on Motzei Shabbos for a chizzuk trip for the Olam HaTorah. The Rosh Yeshiva was flown on a private jet by philanthropist Shimmy Glick.

The Rosh Yeshivah is scheduled to speak at the huge Adirei HaTorah event on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

On Friday, HaRav Landau paid a shiva visit to the sons of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein z’tl.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)