UK Universities Aided Iran In Developing Suicide Drones Used Against Ukraine





Senior members of the British Parliament have expressed deep concern about a recent report by the Jewish Chronicle (JC) that scientists at universities in the UK aided the Islamic Republic in developing technology for suicide drones and fighter jets.

According to the report, at least 11 British universities, including Cambridge, are involved.

Despite the fact that the UK bans the export of military and dual-use technology to Iran and has placed sanctions on Iran for supplying Russia with kamikaze drones being used in Ukraine, in one Irananian-funded project, British researchers worked to improve drone engines, increasing their altitude, speed, and range.

Another British university worked with Iranian researchers to test new control systems for jet engines with the goal of improving them for “military applications.”

In an analysis of thousands of papers published in scientific journals since 2017, the JC found hundreds of projects which were collaborative efforts of British academics and institutions with Iranian universities, which have been sanctioned by the UK due to their involvement with the country’s nuclear program.

Former Tory cabinet minister David Davis MP said: “There is little point in having a sanctions regime unless the relevant government departments monitor and enforce it properly. It should not be possible for researchers at British universities to effectively assist the Iranian state in enhancing its weapons systems which may be deployed against our allies, or even our own soldiers.”

Lord Polak, President of Conservative Friends of Israel, said: “It’s clear that the IRGC controls Iran’s drone programs, and that these weapons are being used by the Russians in Putin’s war on Ukraine. That it has a presence in British universities is yet more evidence — not that any should be needed — that we should have banned the IRGC a long time ago.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)