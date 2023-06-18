“Disturbing:” Head Of House Foreign Raps Biden Over Iran Deal





The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul (R-TX) sent a letter to President Joe Biden slamming him for his plans to “reward Iran’s bad behavior” in exchange for “false promises.”

“I am disturbed by recent revelations that the Administration has re-engaged in ‘proximity talks’ with the Iranian regime, and that the results of these discussions have included the apparent greenlighting of sizable payments to Iran,” McCaul wrote.

“Rather than using United States diplomatic leverage and military deterrence to dissuade Iran from engaging in these malign activities, this Administration is rewarding Iran’s bad behavior in exchange for a false promise of de-escalation.”

McCaul also referred to the fact that Biden was planning on circumventing obtaining Congressional approval as required by the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act of 2015 (INARA), which states that approval is required “regardless of the form it takes, whether a political commitment or otherwise, and regardless of whether it is legally binding or not.”

McCaul commented that the law was “deliberately expansive in scope.”

“This definition makes clear that any arrangement or understanding with Iran, even informal, requires submission to Congress,” McCaul elaborated. “I urge the Administration to remember that U.S. law requires that any agreement, arrangement, or understanding with Iran needs to be submitted to Congress pursuant to INARA.”

