“You Deserve To Die!” Indictment Filed Against Man Who Attacked Chareidi Man





An indictment was filed in recent days against the owner of a cafe in the Old City of Yafo for threatening a Chareidi man and chasing after him with a knife.

The story began when a Chareidi chasan and kallah, residents of the central city of Elad, went to Old Yafo to be photographed, Yisrael Hayom reported.

An owner of a nearby cafe decided he didn’t like the fact that the couple was being photographed near his cafe and he began an argument with the chasan.

The cafe owner became more and more agitated, and at a certain point, he took out a knife and tried to attack the chasan. The chasan began running away and the cafe owner chased after him waving the knife and screaming: “Parasites! You don’t serve in the army. You deserve to die, yimach shimchem.”

The Chareidi photographer, Yehuda Argaman, who served in the IDF and has a gun license, pulled out his gun, pointed it at the cafe owner, and ordered him to put down the knife. At the threat of gunpoint, the cafe owner finally calmed down.

Argaman later said: “At first, when I saw him running after the chasan with a knife, I thought it was a terror attack. He put down the knife as soon as I aimed my gun at him and went into his cafe to hide it. Everyone was in shock, there were tourists sitting in his cafe, the kallah started crying.”

“I’m just happy that it ended without me having to shoot.”

