THE GREAT DEPRESSION: Number Of Teens Who “Don’t Enjoy Life” DOUBLES





The impact of social media on the mental health of teenagers has reached a concerning level, resembling what some are calling the “new great depression.” According to a recent poll conducted by the University of Michigan, nearly half of teens now agree with phrases such as “I can’t do anything right,” “I do not enjoy life,” and “My life is not useful.” These figures have doubled in comparison to a decade ago, indicating a significant surge in depression and feelings of hopelessness among teenagers.

The annual University of Michigan poll, which has been conducted since 1991, involves 50,000 students in 8th, 10th, and 12th grades nationwide. Participants are asked whether they agree with statements like “I can’t do anything right,” “I do not enjoy life,” and “My life is not useful.” Until 2012, the numbers remained relatively steady, but they sharply increased in the following year. Previously, fewer than 20% of students agreed with the phrase “I do not enjoy my life,” whereas now, half of them do.

The rise of social media platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, and now TikTok coincides with this alarming trend. Presently, teenagers spend up to nine hours a day engrossed in screens, with around half of them claiming to be online “almost constantly.” Consequently, screen time has replaced important developmental milestones, such as dating, obtaining a driver’s license, and part-time jobs.

Earlier this year, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a warning about the rise of teen depression and suicide in the social media era. While both boys and girls are affected, girls seem to bear the brunt of the trend. Experts suggest that platforms like Instagram exacerbate girls’ inclination to compare themselves and compete for social status, now measured in followers and likes.

