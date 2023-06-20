NATIONAL PARANOIA: Iran Blames 20 Countries, Including Israel, For Protests





The head of the Revolutionary Guard’s intelligence services, General Mohammad Kazemi, claimed that the secret services of about 20 countries were involved in supporting the nationwide protests in Iran that began with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in 2022.

“Investigations carried out by the intelligence services of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) indicate that around 20 countries were involved in the riots,” he said in a media interview, his first since his appointment to the top position in July 2022.

Kazemi named 18 countries that “supported” the protests: the US, the UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Albania, Australia, Iceland, Italy, Kosovo, Norway, Bahrain, New Zealand and Israel.

Kazemi also claimed that Israeli and Emirati intelligence services held “periodic meetings in an Arab country to back the troubles” in Iran, without elaborating, AFP reported.

Iran recently resumed diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia after a seven-year hiatus.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)