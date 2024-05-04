Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
CHICAGO: Ambulance Broadcasts Pro-Palestine Messages Outside Khal Chasidim [VIDEO]


A shocking incident occurred in the West Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago last Monday evening, sparking outrage and concern among local residents. An ambulance operated by Elite Ambulance Company was seen driving past Khal Chasidim, a local shul, while broadcasting pro-Palestinian messages over its loudspeaker.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing the ambulance loudly proclaim “Free Palestine” and “Free Gaza” as it sped by, leaving onlookers stunned and upset. Unfortunately, the ambulance was traveling too quickly for its identification number to be recorded, making it difficult to file an official complaint.

Officials are investigating the incident.

