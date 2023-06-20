Is Israel On The Verge Of A Major Operation In The Shomron?





Following the operation in Jenin on Monday, which left eight soldiers wounded, many military analysts commented that Jenin has turned into Lebanon and a major operation must be launched in northern Shomron.

The calls grew stronger after the deadly terror attack in Eli on Tuesday, during which four Israelis were murdered and four were injured.

Apart from the constant shooting attacks, Israeli security officials are very concerned about the gradual increase in northern Shomron of “explosives terrorism” – the production of IEDS which are used against IDF forces during operations in Yehudah and Shomron.

Kan News reported on Monday evening that security forces believe that the terrorism in Jenin has become increasingly sophisticated at the behest of Iran, which provides terror groups with both funds and know-how. It is believed that Iranian operatives instructed the terrorists in carrying out the incident in Jenin, which left seven IDF soldiers injured, including using a wired charge, placing it in a strategic location, and activating it when the convoy of rescue forces arrived.

According to Israeli security officials, the terrorists plant the explosives on the side of the road, and in some cases, under the road, which the IDF vehicles will use to exit the area, and activate them by remote control. Kan News reported that the IDF has begun fortifying the bottoms of jeeps used by elite special forces who operate in Jenin and Shechem.

Security officials believe that the goal of terrorist elements acting under Iranian direction is to turn the northern Shomron into Gaza and Lebanon – to deter Israel from operating in the region. Therefore, security officials believe that at least a limited operation in Jenin and Shechem is inevitable.

Following the botched operation in Jenin, journalist Caroline Glick stated: “Roadside bombs in Jenin? Two months after the side bomb that Hezbollah sent a terrorist to place at the Megiddo junction, we have the event in Jenin, which means that northern Shomron is turning into Lebanon 2. Either something will be done immediately, or a disaster will happen here.”

Likud MK Danny Danon said: “Northern Shomron is becoming similar to southern Lebanon in the scope and quality of the attacks against Jewish residents and the security forces. This is the time to give the green light to the IDF forces to act and clean out the nests of terrorism.”

Many reports indicate that the IDF is very close to launching a broad military operation in northern Shomron. Following the operation in Jenin and the attack in Eli, both IDF Chief of Staff Yoav Gallant and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said the same thing: “All options are on the table.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)