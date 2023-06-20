TERROR: 4 Dead, 4 Wounded In Shooting Attack Next To Eli, Yishuv In Lockdown





There were eight Israelis wounded in a shooting attack on Highway 60 at a gas station near the yishuv of Eli on Tuesday afternoon. The deaths of four victims, H’yd, were pronounced shortly later.

The four remaining victims, one in serious condition, two in moderate condition, and one in light condition, were evacuated in ICU mobile units to hospitals in Jerusalem and Petach Tikvah.

The shooting attack was carried out in two separate areas near the yishuv of Eli in Binyamin.

According to a preliminary investigation, terrorists arrived by car near Eli and one terrorist opened fire at the security guard and moderately injured him. The terrorist then continued to the Chummus Eliyahu restaurant at a nearby gas station and shot five people, some critically.

An armed Israeli civilian opened fire and eliminated the terrorist.

IDF forces arrived at the scene and are searching for additional terrorists believed to be on the loose, with the aid of IDF helicopters.

A terrorist infiltration warning was issued to the residents of Eli, who have been ordered to stay inside and lock their doors and windows. “Do not leave the building until you receive notification of the end of the incident. Movement in the area is prohibited and entry is prohibited until further notice,” the Home Front Command stated.

This is a developing story.

