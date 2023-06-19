1st Airstrike In Jenin In 20 Yrs. As 5 Injured IDF Soldiers Evacuated Under Fire





IDF soldiers and undercover Border Police officers carried out a counterterrorism operation in Jenin early Monday morning to arrest two wanted men following intelligence information from the Shin Bet.

In the course of the operation, terrorists opened fire on Israeli security forces, sparking a massive gun battle. Two terrorists were killed and 31 were injured, including six seriously.

Following the completion of the operation, a powerful explosive device that was placed on the side of the road by terrorists exploded under an IDF jeep as it was leaving the area, injuring five IDF soldiers, two seriously.

IDF soldiers began evacuating the wounded soldiers as the terrorists continued to shoot at them. An IDF combat helicopter was flown in to aid in the evacuation, opening fire at the terrorists. It was the first time in 20 years that a combat helicopter was used in the Shomron.

The videos below show the injured IDF soldiers being evacuated from the area under gunfire.

Several Israeli military analysts commented that Jenin is turning into Lebanon.

The helicopter evacuated the wounded soldiers to Rambam Hospital in Haifa:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)