TERROR IN ISRAEL: Terrorists Open Fire At IDF Soldiers Near Ofra





Terrorists from the village of Silwad in Binyamin opened fire at IDF soldiers at a post near the entrance to the Ofra yishuv on Wednesday morning.

The IDF forces returned fire at the terrorist who managed to escape the scene in their vehicle.

B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries among IDF forces.

The IDF spokesperson said: “A report was received a short time ago about a shooting that was carried out at a military position near the Ofra intersection in the Binyamin Brigade. The IDF forces at the post returned fire. IDF forces are searching the area for suspects. There are no casualties.”

Many reports indicate that Israel is facing an imminent operation in the Shomron.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)