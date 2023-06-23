



In an amusing reference, a former left-wing politician slammed the left-wing Haaretz as a “Pravda,” saying that “even the Yated Ne’eman is more pluralistic.”

Chaim Ramon, a guest on Channel 14’s The Patriots, was discussing a recent Haaretz article, entitled: Netanyahu Wants A ‘Milchan’ Operation In Jenin, Don’t Show Up.

The outrageous article made the ridiculous claim that Netanyahu wants to distract Israelis from his legal troubles by embarking on an operation in Jenin and therefore soldiers should refuse call-up orders.

Ramon said: “Haaretz has turned into the Pravda [former official newspaper of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union] – solely used for political purposes. It’s not a newspaper – even the Yated Ne’eman is more pluralistic than Haaretz is today.”

“Haaretz crosses all red lines. ‘Don’t obey call-up orders?’ It’s saying that if tomorrow, there’s an operation in northern Shomron, it’s calling on IDF reserve soldiers not to obey call-up orders. That’s a criminal offense.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)