RARE MOVE: Gallant Signs Administrative Detention Orders Against 4 Jews





Defense Minister Yoav Gallant signed administrative detention orders against four Jews who allegedly participated in anti-Arab riots in Binyamin over the weekend, the second incident of Jewish violence in the wake of the murderous terror attack in Eli, in which four Israelis were murdered.

Gallant signed the orders on the recommendations of the Shin Bet.

Administrative detention, the arrest and detention of suspects without charge, is almost only used against Palestinians who are believed to be a security risk to the State of Israel. The suspects were also prevented from meeting with their lawyers.

The Biden administration put enormous pressure on Israel to restrain Jewish attacks against the Palestinians – all the while funding the murderous Palestinian Authority with billions of dollars in US taxpayer funds.

A senior security source said that “the four detainees have been involved in overt and covert violent incidents for years. In the past, they were arrested, and restraining orders were issued against them but they continued their activities. Last week, they targeted Palestinian property, resulting in the burning of vehicles and endangering innocent lives.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Gallant condemned settler violence against Palestinians from the Knesset plenum, calling the perpetrators “a dangerous and troubling group.” He added that the number of perpetrators has increased, which is very concerning

The Honenu legal aid organization slammed Gallant’s orders, saying that he informed the media before any of the Jewish suspects or their lawyers actually received the orders. “Minister Gallant’s new approach is to inform the media before notifying the settlers about the orders,” a spokesperson said. “So far, no settler has received an administrative detention order. Instead of ensuring the security of Israeli residents, he’s busy with media spins at the expense of Jewish settlers.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Motzei Shabbos: “Law enforcement can’t have different policies for different sectors of the population. Administrative detentions can’t only be used against settlers.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)