UNPARALLELED ABSURDITY: ICC Chief Prosecutor Files Arrest Warrants For Netanyahu, Gallant & Hamas Leaders

In an unprecedented action unparalleled in its absurdity, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, on Monday equated the Hamas leaders responsible for the October 7th attack with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and filed arrest warrants for them regarding “the situation in the State of Palestine.”

Khan wrote: “On the basis of evidence collected and examined by my Office, I have reasonable grounds to believe that Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri,, more commonly known as Deif, and Ismail Haniyeh bear criminal responsibility for the following war crimes and crimes against humanity committed on the territory of Israel and the State of Palestine (in the Gaza strip) from at least 7 October 2023:

Extermination as a crime against humanity, contrary to article 7(1)(b) of the Rome Statute;

Murder as a crime against humanity, contrary to article 7(1)(a), and as a war crime, contrary to article 8(2)(c)(i);

Taking hostages as a war crime, contrary to article 8(2)(c)(iii);

Rape and other acts of sexual violence as crimes against humanity, contrary to article 7(1)(g), and also as war crimes pursuant to article 8(2)(e)(vi) in the context of captivity;

Torture as a crime against humanity, contrary to article 7(1)(f), and also as a war crime, contrary to article 8(2)(c)(i), in the context of captivity;

Other inhumane acts as a crime against humanity, contrary to article 7(l)(k), in the context of captivity;

Cruel treatment as a war crime contrary to article 8(2)(c)(i), in the context of captivity; and

Outrages upon personal dignity as a war crime, contrary to article 8(2)(c)(ii), in the context of captivity.

Khan added: “On the basis of evidence collected and examined by my Office, I have reasonable grounds to believe that Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, and Yoav Gallant, the Minister of Defence of Israel, bear criminal responsibility for the following war crimes and crimes against humanity committed on the territory of the State of Palestine (in the Gaza strip) from at least 8 October 2023:”

Starvation of civilians as a method of warfare as a war crime contrary to article 8(2)(b)(xxv) of the Statute;

Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health contrary to article 8(2)(a)(iii), or cruel treatment as a war crime contrary to article 8(2)(c)(i);

Wilful killing contrary to article 8(2)(a)(i), or Murder as a war crime contrary to article 8(2)(c)(i);

Intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population as a war crime contrary to articles 8(2)(b)(i), or 8(2)(e)(i);

Extermination and/or murder contrary to articles 7(1)(b) and 7(1)(a), including in the context of deaths caused by starvation, as a crime against humanity;

Persecution as a crime against humanity contrary to article 7(1)(h);

Other inhumane acts as crimes against humanity contrary to article 7(1)(k).

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)