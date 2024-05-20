UNPARALLELED ABSURDITY: ICC Chief Prosecutor Files Arrest Warrants For Netanyahu, Gallant & Hamas Leaders

In an unprecedented action unparalleled in its absurdity, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, on Monday equated the Hamas leaders responsible for the October 7th attack with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and filed arrest warrants for them regarding “the situation in the State of Palestine.”
Khan wrote: “On the basis of evidence collected and examined by my Office, I have reasonable grounds to believe that Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri,, more commonly known as Deif, and Ismail Haniyeh bear criminal responsibility for the following war crimes and crimes against humanity committed on the territory of Israel and the State of Palestine (in the Gaza strip) from at least 7 October 2023:
Extermination as a crime against humanity, contrary to article 7(1)(b) of the Rome Statute;
- Murder as a crime against humanity, contrary to article 7(1)(a), and as a war crime, contrary to article 8(2)(c)(i);
- Taking hostages as a war crime, contrary to article 8(2)(c)(iii);
- Rape and other acts of sexual violence as crimes against humanity, contrary to article 7(1)(g), and also as war crimes pursuant to article 8(2)(e)(vi) in the context of captivity;
- Torture as a crime against humanity, contrary to article 7(1)(f), and also as a war crime, contrary to article 8(2)(c)(i), in the context of captivity;
- Other inhumane acts as a crime against humanity, contrary to article 7(l)(k), in the context of captivity;
- Cruel treatment as a war crime contrary to article 8(2)(c)(i), in the context of captivity; and
- Outrages upon personal dignity as a war crime, contrary to article 8(2)(c)(ii), in the context of captivity.
Khan added: “On the basis of evidence collected and examined by my Office, I have reasonable grounds to believe that Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, and Yoav Gallant, the Minister of Defence of Israel, bear criminal responsibility for the following war crimes and crimes against humanity committed on the territory of the State of Palestine (in the Gaza strip) from at least 8 October 2023:”
Starvation of civilians as a method of warfare as a war crime contrary to article 8(2)(b)(xxv) of the Statute;
- Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health contrary to article 8(2)(a)(iii), or cruel treatment as a war crime contrary to article 8(2)(c)(i);
- Wilful killing contrary to article 8(2)(a)(i), or Murder as a war crime contrary to article 8(2)(c)(i);
- Intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population as a war crime contrary to articles 8(2)(b)(i), or 8(2)(e)(i);
- Extermination and/or murder contrary to articles 7(1)(b) and 7(1)(a), including in the context of deaths caused by starvation, as a crime against humanity;
- Persecution as a crime against humanity contrary to article 7(1)(h);
- Other inhumane acts as crimes against humanity contrary to article 7(1)(k).
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
One Response
I hate to say this, but with all the respect to this site and all the people what are you so surprised about??
This is the history of the world.They will never side and care with us.Wake up and smell the coffee
R Pam mentioned
The Gemara says At end of days, all the nations of the world are gonna ask God also for reward for helping the Jews and he’s gonna say you never cared about them.You did it for yourself
Look at this stupid court and the u.N.They never cared about the Jews.They’re not supposed to they never will
Also if everyone cares about us we wouldn’t pray to god is intensely.
It’s all part of gods plan that nobody cares about us so we pray From the bottom of our hearts totally helpless and then we will be redeemed.
I don’t care about anybody’s comments about this.These are our Rabbis of the previous generations and Chazal