באבוד רשעים רינה: One Month Ago: Butcher Of Tehran: “The Zionist Regime Is On The Way To Destruction”

As news headlines flash around the world about the deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, frum Jews can’t help but see the Yad Hashem.

Not only did Hakadosh Baruch Hu perform incredible nissim when Iran launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, firing over 300 missiles with over 60 tons of explosives but failing to harm even one Jew, just a little over a month later, two of Iran’s highest officials met fiery deaths.

The Butcher of Tehran, former Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, who brutally tortured and killed tens of thousands of his own people, including women, teens, and children, and was infamous for enjoying the process, was also one of Israel’s biggest enemies.

Raisi, who regularly made statements questioning Israel’s right to exist, celebrated the October 7th attack. In January 2024, he said that Israel’s war with Hamas would lead to Israel’s destruction, or as he put it: “The Zionist regime is on the way to destruction.”

He continued by saying: “Some may think that the destruction of the Zionist regime is a scenario that is unlikely to occur but we see it as a likely scenario and it’s possible that in our generation we’ll see the elimination of Israel.”

Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian also praised the October 7th massacre and met with Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaders in the months following the attack. He served as Iran’s mouthpiece, traveling throughout the world and defaming Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)