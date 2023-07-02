Netanyahu Trial Judges: “We Recommended Dropping Bribery Charge”





The three Jerusalem District Court judges involved in Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s case confirmed reports that they had recommended that state prosecutors retract the bribery charge in Case 4000.

The judges held a meeting on June 20 with Netanyahu’s defense team and the prosecution and recommended that the prosecution drop the bribery charge due to “difficulties in establishing the crime of bribery in the first charge in the indictment.”

The state’s representative refused the judges’ request, responding that the state views things differently and that further evidence could prove the charge.

The judges, Moshe Bar-Am, Rebecca Friedman-Feldman and Oded Shaham, released an official record of the meeting on Thursday.

