Hezbollah MP: “Israel Should Shut Up About Outpost Or Declare War”





The head of the Hezbollah party in the Lebanese parliament told Arabic media that Israel should “shut up” or declare war about the outpost the terror group established inside Israeli territory.

Muhammad Raad told the media that Hezbollah refuses to remove the outpost. “The enemy is demanding the removal of the two tents and prefers that the resistance do it because it doesn’t want to enter into an undesirable war,” he said.

“If you don’t want war, shut up and retract the demand,” he threatened.

He continued by mocking Israel’s abilities: “The days when you could bomb the nuclear reactor in Iraq and not be afraid of anyone are gone. Now you can’t move two tents because of the resistance.”

Israeli authorities want to avoid escalating the situation on the border by bombing the outpost and have been making efforts via the United States and France to solve the situation via diplomatic means.

Although the UNIFIL peacekeeping force has confirmed that the Hezbollah outpost is in Israeli territory, violating UN Resolution 1701, it lacks the wherewithal to force the terror group to dismantle the outpost and leave Israeli territory.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)