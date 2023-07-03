AMID JENIN OP: Anarchists Try To Block Ben-Gurion, Bought Cheap Tickets To Gain Entry





Clashes broke out between Israel Police officers and anarchists at a protest at Ben-Gurion airport on Monday afternoon.

Hundreds of protesters created chaos at Terminal 3 and refused police orders to leave the area. Police officers began evacuating protesters by force and clashes between the police and the protesters ensued. Four protesters were arrested.

A source at the airport said that they received information that the anarchists purchased discounted plane tickets and came to the airport with luggage in order to create chaos at the boarding gates.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)