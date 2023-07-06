Shocking Probe Into Ex-PM Ehud Barak, Who Traveled The World On The State’s Dime





Kan News journalist Ayala Hasson published a shocking investigative report into former prime minister Ehud Barak, who despite his personal wealth, has used security guards funded by the State of Israel for 22 years to the tune of over NIS 4 million.

Hasson spoke to Radio 103FM on Wednesday about the report. “The interesting thing about Barak’s story is the continuation of his security. It has been over 22 years since he was prime minister. It’s normal to receive security for another ten years and maybe extend another five and another five. Barak’s security was really only removed in the last year. It has been a long time since he was the prime minister and defense minister. He’s a very rich businessman, he lives in a private apartment in Trump Towers, and it turns out that during those years he was abroad for almost half the year, sometimes five weeks at a time. He is accompanied by security guards and the costs are crazy. In 2023 he went on a trip and asked that the security guards not join him on a yacht cruise on the ‘Island of Billionaires.’ The security guards traveled with him and when he was on the yacht, they waited for him in a nearby town at a cost of NIS 564,000 thousand shekels.”

“I’ll tell you why it’s important,” she asserted. “I’ve been covering Ehud Barak for years and years, he’s had the most brutal coverage -bribery stories, arms deals – I was against the trend. But a story like this deserves to be published because he’s making a fortune, he’s traveling the world, he hasn’t been prime minister for 22 years.”

“All these trips, he should be gezunt, but the taxpayers are paying insane funds for it. Someone like that, who preaches about morality, should have thought twice about it…we’re talking about a country that should help the poor, a person who was prime minister 22 years ago – we don’t need to finance his trips around the world.”

