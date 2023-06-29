Israel Police Launch Probe Into Inciteful Remarks By Ehud Barak, Yair Golan





Israel Police on Tuesday evening announced that they launched an investigation into the statements of former prime minister Ehud Barak and former Meretz MK Yair Golan calling for a “civil rebellion,” and in Golan’s case, outright calling “to commit illegal acts.”

Officials in the law enforcement system said regarding Golan’s remarks earlier in the day: “A statement in such a spirit on a day when the police had to physically confront protesters in front of the home of Justice Minister Levin – there’s a suspicion of blatant incitement.”

The Likud party filed a police complaint against Barak on Sunday.

Barak responded to the report by stating: “This is not a suspicion of rebellion. This is an attempt at political intimidation from the inferior strata that is customary in rotten regimes, an attempt to intimidate me, Yair and you. So I have news for Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir: We’re not scared of anyone or anything. And we will continue to fight against the attempt to crush the judicial system and push Israel out of the family of democracies. We will fight and in the end, we will win.”

Barak’s claim that they are fighting “against the attempt to crush the judicial system” is amusing considering the report revealing that the protest organizers themselves admitted that the fight is a battle against Netanyahu and has nothing to do with the reform.

The findings of the investigation will be forwarded to Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, who will decide whether to prosecute Barak and Golan for incitement.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)