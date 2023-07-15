Netanyahu Is Hospitalized Over Shabbos, Will Remain Overnight





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was evacuated to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer on Shabbos afternoon after experiencing dizziness.

A joint statement from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Sheba Medical Center on Motzei Shabbos said that the Prime Minister spent time at the Kinneret on Friday in the heat. “Today he complained of mild dizziness, received initial treatment from a paramedic of the Shin Bet’s Personal Security Unit, and after consulting with his personal doctor arrived at the hospital. The initial tests came out normal and no abnormal findings were found. The assessment is that it is dehydration and the prime minister is undergoing further tests.”

The Prime Minister’s personal doctor, Prof. Tzvi Berkovich, arrived at the hospital and told the press that the prime minister’s condition is “good and stable.” The Prime Minister’s wife Sara and his son Avner are with him.

Several sources said that Netanyahu lost consciousness at his home in Ceaserea, causing him to fall and hit his head but those reports were not confirmed.

It was later reported that on the recommendation of his doctors, Netanyahu will be hospitalized overnight. The weekly Cabinet meeting has been postponed to Monday.

Some media outlets reported that Netanyahu was hospitalized in the cardiac department.

Netanyahu posted a video from the hospital saying that “I spent time at the Kinneret with my wife in the sun, without a hat and without water. Not a good idea.” He continued by saying that he feels “very good now” and warned Israelis to avoid the sun and drink more water during the heatwave.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)