Watch: Inside ArtScroll – Episode 4:11: Rabbi Nachum Lehman: Seeing is Believing

Rabbi Nachum Lehman, founder and director of CSB CARE, has devoted his life to helping people with disabilities acquire or regain their ability to daven, learn, teach and be independent and productive members of their community. It all started in 1996 when he was asked to write a program to help someone continue learning after he lost his sight. The project was extremely successful and Rabbi Lehman came to realize how many others needed similar assistance. The original software evolved into a program for low vision and reading impaired clients and was further configured to help with communication for ALS clients. In this fascinating Inside ArtScroll interview, we learn more about how Rabbi Lehman has enabled the aforementioned clients to utilize ArtScroll’s works, while sharing a hands-on look at some of the incredible programs he’s developed.

