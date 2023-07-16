Netanyahu Is Released From The Hospital, Doctors Implanted Heart Monitor





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who was hospitalized on Shabbos in Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, was released on Sunday.

Netanyahu underwent a series of comprehensive tests while hospitalized including a test on his heart’s electrical activity, and all the results were normal.

A statement from the hospital said: “Our diagnosis, at the end of all the tests performed, including the laboratory tests, is that the reason for hospitalization is dehydration. His heart is completely normal – no heart arrhythmia was found at any point.”

However, the doctors implanted a subcutaneous Holter monitor in Netanyahu’s heart “to allow the prime minister’s close professional medical team to continue regular monitoring.”

