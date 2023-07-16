Netanyahu Is Released From The Hospital, Doctors Implanted Heart Monitor

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who was hospitalized on Shabbos in Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, was released on Sunday.
Netanyahu underwent a series of comprehensive tests while hospitalized including a test on his heart’s electrical activity, and all the results were normal.
A statement from the hospital said: “Our diagnosis, at the end of all the tests performed, including the laboratory tests, is that the reason for hospitalization is dehydration. His heart is completely normal – no heart arrhythmia was found at any point.”
However, the doctors implanted a subcutaneous Holter monitor in Netanyahu’s heart “to allow the prime minister’s close professional medical team to continue regular monitoring.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
One day when Netanyahu passes on, the Israeli media will have nothing to write about…
A Holter monitor is used to detect irregular heartbeats (arrhythmias) were a traditional electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) doesn’t provide enough details about the heart’s condition.
This is now a sound idea for practically most 50+ people who EITHER received multiple C19 jab doses OR left the viral infection untreated without the many independent MD protocols. A Cardiac MRI is always better over any sonography/pulse based test.
Heart? What heart!? I didn’t know he had a heart!!!