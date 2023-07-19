LEFTIST LIES: Reservists Sign “Refusal” Letter; Show Up For Service The Next Day





Yossi Yehoshua, the military correspondent for Yediot Achranot, revealed on Wednesday morning that at least two reservists who signed a letter on Tuesday saying they are terminating their service in protest of the government, showed up for reserve service the next day.

Yehoshua was referring to Tuesday’s report of a letter supposedly signed by 161 Air Force reservists announcing the termination of their service in protest of the elected government.

“The letter that was published yesterday came from a public relations office,” Yehoshua said on Galey Yisrael Radio. “The IDF is familiar with 91 of the signatories out of the 161 Air Force personnel who signed.”

“I spoke with one of them this morning – he’s on the way to reserve service along with his friend who also signed the letter announcing their immediate cessation of reserve service.”

As YWN reported on Monday, leftist media outlets are engaging in scaremongering and fake news of wildly exaggerated reports of IDF reservists threatening to refuse service if the government advances the judicial reform legislation.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)