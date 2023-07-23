At Request Of NSC: Porush Will Head “Operation Uman Rosh Hashanah”





Jerusalem Minister Meir Porush will lead the coordination of the yearly trip by thousands of Israelis to Uman for Rosh Hashanah.

Porush and his staff at the Ministry for Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage will work with the relevant authorities in Ukraine and also make efforts to bolster and improve the operations of the border crossings in neighboring countries.

Based on issues faced in past years, officials of the National Security Council (NSC) made a decision to appoint a minister to regulate the thousands of Israeli visitors to Ukraine, well-aware that despite the war in Ukraine, many Israelis will travel to Uman for Rosh Hashanah. Following Porush’s success at heading the preparations for Lag B’Omer at Meron, the NSC requested that Porush head the Uman project as well.

Porush and senior members of the Jerusalem Ministry held a series of meetings on the topic with officials from the NSC, the Foreign Ministry, the Airports Authority, the National Security Ministry, and Israel Police.

Following the meetings, it was agreed that the Foreign Ministry would instruct the Israeli ambassadors in Poland, Moldova, Hungary and Romania to contact the local authorities with a request to increase the staff at the border crossings to Ukraine in the days before Rosh Hashanah.

Porush also intends to appoint a dedicated project manager who will maintain contact with the leaders of Breslov communities and head the coordination with the relevant government officials at the political, security, and medical levels.

“I’ll work to coordinate with the Foreign Ministry and the other relevant parties to ensure that those who choose to travel to Uman will receive the service they deserve,” Porush said. “The situation on the ground is not simple and it’s important that the public be attentive to the instructions, with a tefillah that we will succeed in preventing danger to human lives.”

“I thank National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and the Director General of the Foreign Ministry Ronen Levi, who responded to my request on the issue of bolstering the land border crossings between Ukraine and the neighboring countries. I intend to continue working with them and with other relevant parties to faithfully fulfill the mission on behalf of Breslover chassidim.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)