FURIOUS: Donald Trump Laces Into “Coordinated Hoax” By Prosecutors To Have Him Jailed





Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday evening to unleash a scathing attack on Special Counsel Jack Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland, condemning their ongoing prosecution against him as he pursues another bid for the presidency against incumbent President Joe Biden.

Trump currently faces multiple federal charges related to his handling of classified material after leaving the White House, with potential consequences that could result in a lifetime prison sentence. Smith is also expected to indict Trump concerning the January 6th Capitol riot and allegations of attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, the social media platform launched by Trump, the former president branded his legal predicament as a “coordinated Hoax,” drawing parallels to previous investigations during his tenure regarding alleged ties to Russia. Trump asserted that these endeavors were intended to “STEAL ANOTHER ELECTION through PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT at levels never seen before in the U.S.,” while also criticizing the significant financial resources spent on these investigations.

“Just think of it! Between Mueller, Deranged Jack Smith, and Congressional Committees, over 100 Million Dollars has been spent investigating me since I came down the escalator in Trump Tower,” he wrote in a follow-up post. Trump further accused President Biden of being a criminal, while insinuating that comparatively little effort had been made to investigate him. He urged Republicans to “get smart” and claimed that Democrats were trying to “steal the Election” from the GOP.

In his tirade, Trump went on to accuse Merrick Garland, Jack Smith, and Democrat prosecutors in New York and Atlanta of serving as campaign managers for President Joe Biden, whom he characterized as “the most corrupt and incompetent President in United States history.” Trump expressed incredulity at the situation, stating, “Who would have thought this could happen in our once great Country?”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)