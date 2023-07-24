FURIOUS: Donald Trump Laces Into “Coordinated Hoax” By Prosecutors To Have Him Jailed

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday evening to unleash a scathing attack on Special Counsel Jack Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland, condemning their ongoing prosecution against him as he pursues another bid for the presidency against incumbent President Joe Biden.
Trump currently faces multiple federal charges related to his handling of classified material after leaving the White House, with potential consequences that could result in a lifetime prison sentence. Smith is also expected to indict Trump concerning the January 6th Capitol riot and allegations of attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
In a series of posts on Truth Social, the social media platform launched by Trump, the former president branded his legal predicament as a “coordinated Hoax,” drawing parallels to previous investigations during his tenure regarding alleged ties to Russia. Trump asserted that these endeavors were intended to “STEAL ANOTHER ELECTION through PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT at levels never seen before in the U.S.,” while also criticizing the significant financial resources spent on these investigations.
“Just think of it! Between Mueller, Deranged Jack Smith, and Congressional Committees, over 100 Million Dollars has been spent investigating me since I came down the escalator in Trump Tower,” he wrote in a follow-up post. Trump further accused President Biden of being a criminal, while insinuating that comparatively little effort had been made to investigate him. He urged Republicans to “get smart” and claimed that Democrats were trying to “steal the Election” from the GOP.
In his tirade, Trump went on to accuse Merrick Garland, Jack Smith, and Democrat prosecutors in New York and Atlanta of serving as campaign managers for President Joe Biden, whom he characterized as “the most corrupt and incompetent President in United States history.” Trump expressed incredulity at the situation, stating, “Who would have thought this could happen in our once great Country?”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
I wonder much Trump is paying Jack Smith for all the publicity and sympathy.
Look at the numbers.
It’s really nuts that in a free country, we the taxpayers, are paying for a one sided political prosecution.
Pretty crazy
Mr Trump , corruption thievery lies crookedness has been going on in this country for decades and decades at the highest levels you know that and we know it you yourself if you look in the mirror and do some self inspection will probably find that in your lifetime you were a partner in multiple corruption lies thievery etc so the time will come that all those that are guilty will be exposed and they all have to suffer for their misbehavior. Yes you are right they are doing to you what wasn’t done to any president or high official in this country as of yet however since you elected yourself to expose the swamp that has been going on you put yourself in a position where they don’t want to swallow it they want to continue with their corruption and they made up their minds to bury you unfortunately as for the presidency you were probably the best president that the United States ever had.
There is no hoax, the criminal behavior of the immoral degenerate lying menuval is the only problem.
These investigations were begun long before he was ever a candidate so stop whining about interference of the election.
What is also worth noting is that up to 50% of money fools donate to his campaign is used to pay the personal lawyer bills of this self proclaimed billionaire.
Biden’s are corrupt.
Oh right they have no laws. I forgot
The prosecutors in Florida, DC and Georgia re based on clearly documented facts including Trump’s own recorded words. He obviously announced his candidacy early hoping to avoid prosecution for his crimes. Even if he delays the Federal trials long enough to pardon himself if elected, there’s still the Georgia case for which there is no Presidential pardon if he’s convicted.
All who support Trump should continue to send the billionaire money for his defense which he asks me for in almost daily Emails.
Allegations about Biden, for which to date no evidence has been provided, have absolutely nothing to do the the prosecution of Trump for his alleged crimes.