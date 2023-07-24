An Early History of Chassidus





By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for Mwap

[Please note that the dates below may not be accurate – they are the author’s best estimates of the accuracy of previously researched data].

Many of us had grown up with seforim, stories, and bits and pieces of information of different Gedolim in the Chassidish world. They were taught and told to us by Rebbeim of Chassidish extraction. We then, of course, entered the world of the Vilna Gaon and the Yeshiva movement. We were the spiritual heirs to the great yeshivos of Volozhin, and those established by Volozhin talmidim. Volozhin, of course, was established by Rav Chaim Volozhin, the best-known student of the Gra. Most of the Yeshivos in which our Rebbeim or our Rebbeim’s Rebbeim had learned were originally staffed by Gedolei Torah who had studied in Volozhin.

And although we chose our Litvish heritage, we still admired and loved our Chassidish legacy taught to us by some family members and our Rebbeim of youth. Yet, we really had no knowledge of the history of who they were. In this short overview, we can gain a basic understanding of that history.

There is something that educators call a “schema.” A schema is a framework of knowledge in which future pieces of information can be added to it – kind of like a Leggo-board. When you have a Leggo-board, pieces of Leggo can fit into it nicely, and we can build upon it. Leggo structures without a Leggo board are often ephemeral structures. They are weak and hazy.

And so, here goes.

Reb Dov Ber, also known as the Maggid of Mezeritch (1710-1762)?, was one of the primary Talmidim of the Baal Shem Tov (1698-1760). It seems that he first encountered the Baal Shem Tov in 1758 to seek medical help. He decided to travel the 123.4 mile trip south – from Mezeritch to Medzhybizh.

Prior to that he had studied under the famed Acharon, Rav Yehoshua Falk (1680-1756), the author of the Pnei Yehoshua, and was a master Talmudist. He was also captivated by the writings of the Ramchal, which he had studied in manuscript form.

Like many others in his time, Reb Dov Ber was fascinated by the teachings of the Arizal (1534-1572) and Rav Chaim Vital (1542-1620). He had also adopted practices similar to a Nazir. His encounter with the Baal Shem Tov in the Baal Shem Tov’s home in Medzhybizh (western Ukraine), profoundly changed him. One account has it that at the first encounter Reb Dov Ber was not impressed and decided to leave and go back home. The Baal Shem Tov then pulled out an Eitz Chaim written by Rav Chaim Vital and had asked Reb Dov Ber to explain it. The Baal Shem Tov then proceeded to explain it far better and with more Neshama to it.

After that, Rav Dov Ber whole-heartedly adopted the ways and methods of the Baal Shem Tov. He left many of his Nazir like practices, but not all. Reb Dov Ber still had medical issues, and was lame in one foot.

The Baal Shem Tov’s son, Tzvi, took over the Chassidus of his father, but only for a year. He relinquished the future leadership to Rav Dov Ber. One account has it that Reb Tzvi said, “My father came to me last night in a dream and told me, “The Shechina is in Mezeritch.”

It was not such a given, however, that he would take over. The Baal Shem Tov had another talmid, one who both joined with the Baal Shem Tov much earlier and was also an accomplished Talmudist and Posaik.

Rav Yaakov Yoseph of Pollonye (1710-1784), was one of the first and best known of the disciples of the founder of Hasidic Judaism, the Baal Shem Tov. He wrote the famous work, “Toldos Yaakov Yoeph.” This sefer is the main source for the teachings we have of the Baal Shem Tov.

Parenthetically, it is in the understanding of this sefer where we find a great difference between Litvisha Gedolim and Chassidish Gedolim. There are descriptions of events in Toldos Yaakov Yoseph that, if taken literally, would seem to make the nissim discussed in TaNaCh, midrashim and Gemorahs pale in comparison to what is found in that sefer.

Litvish Gedolim understood the Sefer as being a metaphor. Chassidish Gedolim have a more literal understanding of it. Enough said, however.

Rav Yaakov Yoseph published his sefer in his lifetime in 1780. It was the first Chassidish Sefer ever published. Rav Yaakov Yoseph published two more Seforim in his lifetime on the parshios in Chumash, and the last Sefer was published some 88 years after he had passed away.

The Maggid of Mezeritch, now the leader of the emerging movement of Chassidus, realized that in order for the moement to flourish, he needed to attract Torah scholars to it as well.

One of his primary Talmidim was Rav Menachem Mendel of Vitebsk (1730-1788). He was perhaps one of the primary reasons that Chassidus spread throughout Belarus. His base, interestingly enough was in Minsk. This was 316 miles due north of Mezeritch, and was thus much closer to the large Jewish/Polish populations north-west of Belarus.

After the passing of the Maggid of Mezeriitch in 1762, Rav Menachem Mendel, along with a fellow talmid of the Maggid, Rav Avrohomm Kalisker (“Kalisker”) settled in Horodok 186 miles almost due east of Mezeritch. Fifteen years later, in 1777, the two of them along with 300 Chassidim moved to Eretz Yisroel and settled in Tzfas. Six years later they Syrian Ottomans kicked them out and they moved to Tveria.

TO BE CONTINUED.. BE”H

The author can be reached at [email protected]