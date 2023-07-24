EXPOSED: Read This To Know What New York City Said About Yeshiva Education

Yeshiva World News has obtained copies of the letters about yeshiva education that the Adams Administration did not want you to see. After reviewing them, YWN understands why the City tried so hard to keep them secret.
The letters reveal that in many instances the City gave yeshivas poor grades despite the fact that they covered the required material. In several cases, yeshivas were penalized because the City wants to replace its values for those of the yeshiva.
For example, several yeshivas were given a failing grade even though their English Language Arts classes taught their students how to read and write. What was the City’s problem? The City complained that “the instruction did not include a range of fiction and nonfiction texts that would create opportunities for children to engage with a variety of topics and texts.”
In other words, teaching our children how to read is not enough. They City insists that they be taught using books that it chooses. Of course, frum parents do not want the City or the State or any outsider choosing the material that our children are exposed to.
Other yeshivas were failed because they did not have a “scope and sequence.” If you do not know why that means yeshiva kids are not learning, you’re not alone.
One yeshiva was given a failing grade in science even though the City conceded that the “seventh-grade physical science class on parallel circuits covered grade-appropriate topics using an effective experiment . . . students made independent observations and used the circuit boards to demonstrate that energy can be transferred by electric currents.” What was the problem? A fourth grade teacher was not as dynamic as his colleague. And of course, this school also was lacking a “scope and sequence.”
City bureaucrats also worked hard to find fault with the hard-working teachers in our yeshivas. Their criticisms often had nothing to do with what went on in the classroom. Instead, the City focused on hiring and recruitment policies. In one case, a school was failed even though the classroom instruction was good and even though the school had appropriate policies. What was the City’s concern? The yeshiva supposedly didn’t maintain applications and resumes to prove that the teachers it hired satisfied those policies.
This is a bureaucracy run amok. City bureaucrats who have never been inside a classroom are torturing and abusing our schools and our community. We implore Mayor Adams to put a stop to this madness before it is too late.
Yeshiva World News Editorial Board
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
What makes things worse is yidden keep voting DEMOCRAT!!! It’s utterly shameful and disgusting. We as a community must stop listening to askunum who claim that it’s in their best interests to vote DEMOCRAT!!! Vote Republican before it’s too late.
If you have the letters, PLEASE publish them in their entirety
If you are supposed to retain maintain applications and resumes to prove that the teachers hired satisfied those policies, just do it. What is so hard about keeping another box of records? If our Yeshivas show contempt for standard administrative requirements they are asking to be treated with contempt in return. Why are some if us so arrogant?
If the Yeshivos, Beis Yaakovs and Day Schools throughout the NYC area would simply publish the following:
* The scores of the mandated tests given in, I believe, 4th and 8th grades. (How do these scores compare to those of the public schools or even to those of other private schools?)
* The percentage of 8th (and 12th) graduates who complete their curricula at the appropriate age.
* The percentage of 12th grade graduates who pass their Regents courses and graduate with a Regents Diploma.
* The percentage of 12th grade graduates who continue on to college or trade school.
* The average annual income of “Yeshivah” families and the amount of taxes they pay.
* How many doctors, lawyers, actuaries, CPAs, PAs, OTs, PTs, STs, Social Workers, electricians, plumbers, contractors, insurance brokers, real estate brokers in our communities, compared to theirs.
Rubbish
Thank Goodness I am not an American…..I can say what I desire__any jew residing outside of Israel is a fool….you will deserve every patch you get. we don’t hear in Israel…..remember that….Biden is only good for one thing, that is Gehinnon for the reckless and misguided abuse of human lives in his country and for his behavior towards Israel….could care less of what becomes of him or his family, Israel and her family are my life
YWN has the letters but they aren’t releasing them! What are they hiding; what don’t they want us to see?
> shuali
Aside from risking violations of privacy laws by publishing any of that material, there is little to no justification for the school in the first place to even know the “average” income of its “families” nor their professions nor the professions of “their” communities.
@tzedikis
Israel is more corrupt than any other Jewish community, are you kidding? The Israeli government hates Yeshiva more than any establishment on this planet.
You live in a “Jewish country” that despises Jews more than non Jewish countries.
Have you not been keeping up here? Tefilin stands getting kicked, lifeguard saying she’ll never save a Chareidi, discrimination on the train and the list goes on and on.
Tzedikis
2 things –
1. this has nothing to do with Biden or even NY state this is NYC local
2. Sure like it’s so diff in Israel. Do you hear yourself? However bad this is making it sound like in NYC for the most part the city leaves yeshivas alone you think you’re better there? The chilonim in Israel are 1000x worse against the yeshivas then any mayor in NYC just because you happen to live in Israel doesn’t mean that mashiach is here and we control it
maybe the askanim on the Jewish Council of Eric Adams can raise these questions at their next meeting?
I imagine they want us to teach that toeiva is just an “alternative lifestyle” which means nothing wrong with it.
Mrs. Tsedikis
Did you discuss your corrupt views with a competent ultra Orthodox Rabbi before posting your silliness and showing us that you are a silly arrogant tziyoiny. How can you stick up for a country that wasn’t ashamed to sell Jewish children from Sephardic families to none juice for adoption. How many thousands and thousands of Jewish children have no idea what it means to have any respect for the Torah how many thousands of Jewish men that were brought up in kibutzim have no connection with any sort of Yiddishkeit Don’t know what Shabbat stands for have no idea what teffilin stands for etc etc they were brought up with atheistism. So stop the propaganda that Israel is the only safe place for Jews.
A school should always retain applications for both students and employees. There is really no excuse now that everything can be uploaded to the Cloud.
E.L.A. has become a problem area for the more right-wing yeshivot as the reading material is often at odds with the values promulgated by the school. Of course, children should be exposed to a range of fiction and nonfiction, but the yeshivot must work harder at choosing appropriate texts for their E.L.A. classes rather than getting away with vocabulary exercise workbooks and outdated novellas. Writing and grammar are areas that need a great deal more focus as well.
Yeshivot also need to increase the time allotted for students to engage in hands-on learning for science and history as well as manipulatives for mathematics. Tactile learning has the potential to reinforce the material and stimulate the curiosity of disengaged students and nontraditional learners.
This whole thing has been about one thing and one thing only; Yeshivos do not teach the perversions leftists want taught. That’s it, that’s what this is all about.
Whie I havent read the entire report, I have read various news articles, and I find it sadly humourous that they highlight that there is not enough drug and alcohol prevention.
While they may be a problem in the Jewish sectors, they are not a drop in the bucket of a problem compared to the public schools.
So, the DOE would rather have Yeshivos be more like the public schools, which have a lot of prevention training, but a boatload of druggies, than the current system, where does not have as much prevention, but a lot less of a problem.
There is no such requirement to keep resumes. In addition I’m sure some principals/schools try to act professional and require a resume but the fact is that in the last few years no one is looking to be an English teacher anymore so those that get a job get it by simply calling the phone number in the paper speaking to the principal. The principal will ask some personal information and if the principal wants to check you out a little further he may do so but in all likelihood you’ll get the job with no resume.
Nothing wrong with the boys reading a select bit of “seforim chitzonim” like George Orwell – if not for literature, just for grammar flow comprehension. Animal Farm & 1984 are unfortunately very nogea today and my Rosh Hayeshiva Zatzal even used to quote them.
Why are you denying that the chassidish Yeshivos are not teaching an adequate education. Everyone realizes that the yeshivish schools are teaching normal stuff and they are the schools which pass the regents and produce some doctors, lawyers, and social workers. But the chassidish schools simply don’t. Stop gaslighting everyone!
A journalist ran the report through a grammar AI. It disclosed 23 grammatical mistakes comprising 4 misspellings, 6 misplaced modifiers (for which they claim Frum people are notorious – “throw me down the stairs a towel”), 3 subject-verb disagreements, 7 superfluous commas, and 3 improper pronoun references.
Any Yeshiva who wants to hire a Director of scope and sequence or a Professor of scope and sequence. Please contact me with salary information.
@ Dan The – I guess you haven’t built or renovated a home recently, or had any electric or plumbing work done. Tried any home decorating or kitchen improvements? Bought any shoes, suits, hats, jewelry, housewares, or appliances lately? How about HVAC, low voltage, or sprinkler instalation? Have you purchased any insurance? I would seem that the Chasiddisheh Yeshivos are doing quite a good job.
This has nothing to do with the yeshivas that are producing in both departments or the chasdidisher yedhivas that don’t give secular education after 5or sixth grade
This is about a woke society wanting yo determine what we teach our children education morality and normalcy. They are only interesting in destroying what is working
In the Secular World (specifically the English-speaking Secular World) there are certain books of fictional literature that are considered to be very important for everyone to know. They are called “classics”.
If you want to be considered a truly educated person, then you must read them, even though they are fiction.
Some examples include: the writings of William Shakespeare, the Sherlock Holmes novels of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and The Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien.
These books have become part of the secular culture, and if you do not read these books, then there are certain parts of the secular culture that you will not understand.
This situation is complicated by the fact that the Marxists want to use secular literature classes to promote their Marxist beliefs.
It seems the Citty isn’t the only entity trying to keep the document a secret.