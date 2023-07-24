EXPOSED: Read This To Know What New York City Said About Yeshiva Education





Yeshiva World News has obtained copies of the letters about yeshiva education that the Adams Administration did not want you to see. After reviewing them, YWN understands why the City tried so hard to keep them secret.

The letters reveal that in many instances the City gave yeshivas poor grades despite the fact that they covered the required material. In several cases, yeshivas were penalized because the City wants to replace its values for those of the yeshiva.

For example, several yeshivas were given a failing grade even though their English Language Arts classes taught their students how to read and write. What was the City’s problem? The City complained that “the instruction did not include a range of fiction and nonfiction texts that would create opportunities for children to engage with a variety of topics and texts.”

In other words, teaching our children how to read is not enough. They City insists that they be taught using books that it chooses. Of course, frum parents do not want the City or the State or any outsider choosing the material that our children are exposed to.

Other yeshivas were failed because they did not have a “scope and sequence.” If you do not know why that means yeshiva kids are not learning, you’re not alone.

One yeshiva was given a failing grade in science even though the City conceded that the “seventh-grade physical science class on parallel circuits covered grade-appropriate topics using an effective experiment . . . students made independent observations and used the circuit boards to demonstrate that energy can be transferred by electric currents.” What was the problem? A fourth grade teacher was not as dynamic as his colleague. And of course, this school also was lacking a “scope and sequence.”

City bureaucrats also worked hard to find fault with the hard-working teachers in our yeshivas. Their criticisms often had nothing to do with what went on in the classroom. Instead, the City focused on hiring and recruitment policies. In one case, a school was failed even though the classroom instruction was good and even though the school had appropriate policies. What was the City’s concern? The yeshiva supposedly didn’t maintain applications and resumes to prove that the teachers it hired satisfied those policies.

This is a bureaucracy run amok. City bureaucrats who have never been inside a classroom are torturing and abusing our schools and our community. We implore Mayor Adams to put a stop to this madness before it is too late.

Yeshiva World News Editorial Board

