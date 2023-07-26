15 Bnei Brak Talmudei Torah To Require Young Bochurim To Wear Kashkets





Administrators of 15 chassidish Bnei Brak Talmudei Torah signed a letter stating that young bochurim will be required to wear kashkets instead of hats.

The letter, entitled: Necessary And Welcome Regulation, signed by principals of Talmudei Torah of a number of chassidish groups, states: “The shemirah of accepted Jewish levush from generation to generation is one of the foundations of chassidish groups. As part of it, it was customary to wear a small hat or kashket, and for some reason since World War II the custom of wearing a wide hat has spread and the number of kashket wearers has decreased.”

The letter continued by saying that although older bochurim learn how to take care of their hats so that they last several years, the younger bochurim who are bar-mitzvah age and still in Talmud Torah have a hard time maintaining their hats properly. Parents are then burdened with the expense of buying a new hat for their son only several months after his bar mitzvah.

“The cost of living has greatly increased and hats are expensive,” the letter states, saying that they are heeding the plight of the parents “who cannot afford the expense while kashkets are tens of thousands of shekels cheaper.”

“The bochurim will come to Talmud Torah only with a kashket on their heads and otherwise will not be allowed entry [and can wear their hats on Shabbos and Yom Tov and at simchos, etc.”].”

