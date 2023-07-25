



Russian fighter jets ‘severely damaged’ a US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone that was conducting counter-ISIS operations over Syria, the US CENTCOM (Central Command) said in a statement this morning.

The incident occurred this Sunday, the statement noted. The drone operators were successfully able to return the damaged unmanned aircraft to its home base.

CENTCOM released a video of the supposed incident saying Russian-fired flares “severely damaged” the drone’s propellers.

“The Russian fighter’s blatant disregard for flight safety detracts from our mission to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS. We call upon the Russian forces in Syria to put an immediate end to this reckless, unprovoked, and unprofessional behavior,” the US Air Force said in the statement.