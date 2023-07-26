Video That Shocked The Nation: Police Arrest Two Achim B’Neshek Anarchists





A video of anarchists shattering the windshield of a car with three small children sitting in it during the left-wing protest on Begin Highway in Jerusalem on Monday evening shocked those who saw it.

The incident began with a visibly religious woman sitting in her car with her three children, stuck on the blocked highway for about two hours. Her children were perturbed by the long wait in the car and their empty stomachs even prior to the shocking violent incident, when two left-wing protesters, who were well aware that children were in the car, shattered the car’s windshield by banging it with their flagpoles.

The terrified children began screaming and crying and it was a miracle they weren’t injured by the shattered glass. The mother, who was interviewed by news outlets the next day, said that her children are still traumatized and didn’t sleep that night. One of her children already suffers from anxiety and his condition has now worsened.

Following the incident, Israel Police launched an investigation and discovered that the two suspects had also confronted another driver and allegedly hit his car as well.

The police arrested the first suspect, a 45-year-old resident of Hod HaSharon, on Monday evening in Gan Sacher [where protesters were sleeping in tents]. He was imprisoned following his interrogation and brought to court on Tuesday morning, where the police requested to extend his detention. The court decided to send him to house arrest, and the police appealed the decision to the district court.

The second suspect, a 39-year-old resident of Tel Aviv, was arrested on Tuesday, and predictably, the court also sent him home to house arrest. The police appealed the decision.

A police officer on Tuesday commented on the protest on Begin, saying: “What happened yesterday on Begin Highway was the furthest thing from a legal protest, but a disturbance of order and a violent riot for its own sake.”

