Will The Gov’t Give In To The Anarchist Summer Camp Outside The Knesset?





Thousands of leftists still angry about the democratically elected right-wing government continued their march to Jerusalem that began last week, arriving at the capital on Shabbos.

Many leftists set up tents in Gan Sacher, which is near the Knesset, slept there Motzei Shabbos, and continued to protest on Sunday, holding a rally outside the Knesset.

The wave of IDF reservists threatening to quit their service has continued, and opposition leader Yair Lapid held a meeting with Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar-David on Sunday to try to convince him to call a general strike in opposition of the government. Politicians, past IDF generals, and prime ministers continue to engage in lies and incite worldwide opinion against the government.

The media, dominated by left-wing journalists, continue to engage in fearmongering, exaggeration and outright false reports about the “end of democracy.”

Meanwhile, in the Knesset, the representatives of the government that was voted in by over two million voters continue to advance legislation to revoke the reasonableness clause in order to curb the power of the Supreme Court, which holds excessive power unparalleled in any democracy throughout the world.

Will the government successfully complete the legislation or will they give in to the hooligans?

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)