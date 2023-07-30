Protest Leader: “We’ll Destroy The Economy & Bring Down The Gov’t”





Moshe Radman, one of the leaders of the left-wing protests against the government, revealed the real goals of the protests and the lines he’s willing to cross to achieve them in an interview with Calcalist last week.

The interviewer asked: “How do you overthrow a government? We’re in a democratic regime and there are no elections on the horizon.”

Radman responded: “We’re beginning to make the economic situation very difficult. You can already see that money is being taken out of Israel and we’ll soon see a move to withdraw money from the stock market. Unfortunately, this will lead to crazy inflation and an increase in interest rates and it will burden the public. People will start suffocating from their mortgages. People won’t have money to buy food at the supermarket.”

“In three to four weeks you’ll see letters from senior Shin Bet and Mossad officials saying they’re retiring…and at the end, a member of the coalition will come out and say he can’t bear it any longer. The country will collapse but unfortunately, we’ll have to close our eyes and plug our noses and let them lead us there.”

Interviewer: “But it’s not one Knesset member – four, maybe five are needed.”

Radman: “Once there is one, it’s like a house of cards, more will appear. Right now there is zero.”

Interviewer: And how will the protest actually help?”

Radman: “I’ll say it again – we’ll see people withdrawing money from the stock market and even from current accounts and we’ll continue to protest on the streets on a scale that Israel has never seen before. At the same time, the security system and the public service will gradually disintegrate.”

Interviewer: Aren’t you afraid that the public will weaken and not want to take such steps?

Radman: “The public surprises me every time. We’ve been carrying out the battle for seven months and each time we’re getting more passionate. I think the public in Israel is shocked by the strength of the government’s disconnection and it understands that the government has no legitimacy to act.”

“I hope I will be able to convince everyone that the goal now is to overthrow the government because this government has signed its own delegitimization.”

